Singapore IAM partners to woo tech-savvy HNWIs

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 5 August 2022
Azimut Investment Management has inked a partnership with Tiger Brokers to onboard a wide range of its products onto the latter’s next-generation technology platform. The Singapore-based independent asset manager plans to introduce equities, bonds, and alternatives strategies, including two of its newly launched venture capital funds — the Singapore Diversified Fund and Sestante Global Diversified Fund. The collaboration will allow…

