Gloomy outlook for Asia tech sector until 2H23: Credit Suisse

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 6 September 2022
Credit Suisse expects a cloudy outlook for Asia’s tech sector in the next few quarters, in view of its underperformance in 1H22, but highlights bright investment prospects across the semiconductor, PCs, hardware and smartphones industries. The MSCI Asia IT Index recorded a 14% decrease YTD, reversing the outperformance during the previous three years. The underperformance runs across the board —…

