Julius Baer has appointed a senior investment advisor for Greater China, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Hong Kong, Angela Wang joined the Swiss pure-play in September. She reports to Jerry Lii, head of investment advisory Greater China. Wang joins from Credit Suisse, where for more than five years she worked in the investment consulting team and fixed income…
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 September 2022
