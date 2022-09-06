Exclusive
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 September 2022

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has appointed a team lead, head of single coverage for Southeast Asia, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Joe Caceres started his role earlier this month, responsible for the team of client advisors covering clients’ full wealth management journey — including all areas of banking and relationship management, investments, and advice. Caceres comes from SCB…

