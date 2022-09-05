Exclusive
J.P. Morgan AM Hong Kong names new head of private bank distribution

By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 September 2022

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has appointed a new head of private bank distribution for Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Hong Kong, Dennis Yang started his new role on 5 September. He reports to Elisa Ng, head of Hong Kong for J.P. Morgan AM. Yang is a 10-year industry veteran. Before joining J.P. Morgan AM, he was director, mandate specialist,…

