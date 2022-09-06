Olivier Denis believes that what sets BOS Wealth Management Malaysia (BOSWM) apart from its local Malaysian competitors is the global solutions Bank of Singapore has on its product platform. “Most of the Malaysian HNWIs have existing global exposure,” the global market head of Singapore, Malaysia and international, told Asian Private Banker. “And we want to complement the client’s portfolio with…
Exclusive
How Bank of Singapore is tapping this Southeast Asian jewel
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 6 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Former Maybank Private Malaysia head joins boutique private bank in Singapore
16 August 2022
Julius Baer picks Southeast Asia group heads from UBS, Bank of Singapore
23 June 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
Bank of Singapore sets up shop in Malaysia
1 June 2022
Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts
26 May 2022
Singapore family office tackles biodiversity crisis in Southeast Asia
23 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Maybank Asset Management rolls out first Sharia-compliant flexible retirement solution
15 February 2022
CIMB Private Banking aims to double AUM, RMs in Singapore
4 February 2022
Exclusive
Malaysian onshore PBs have an edge over offshore peers as travel restrictions linger in 2021
21 December 2021
Bank of Singapore 3Q21 AUM grows 6% YoY to US$123 billion
3 November 2021
Maybank AM launches first Sharia-compliant balanced fund in Singapore
15 October 2021