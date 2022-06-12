Exclusive
Text size

Bank of Singapore sees double digit growth in DPM assets: Grizelda Lee

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 13 June 2022

Bank of Singapore recorded double digit growth in discretionary portfolio management (DPM) assets between 2020 and 2021, mainly on account of higher client engagement and improved adoption rates from relationship managers. Strong market conditions too lent a hand in heightening awareness of managed investments. In addition, the stable track record of DPM performances has inspired client confidence in the offering,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News