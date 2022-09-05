Lioner International Group, an insurance, trust and family office consortium, has announced that its Singapore entity has obtained a financial adviser (FA)’s licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The licence will help Lioner International Consultancy Pte. Ltd expand the group’s 3-in-1 insurance, trust and family office advisory services to HNW clients in Singapore, according to a Monday announcement. Lioner…
Lioner obtains financial adviser licence, appoints CEO in Singapore
By Claire Liang | 5 September 2022
