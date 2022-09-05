Text size

Lioner obtains financial adviser licence, appoints CEO in Singapore

By Claire Liang | 5 September 2022
Leonard Chu (LinkedIn image)

Lioner International Group, an insurance, trust and family office consortium, has announced that its Singapore entity has obtained a financial adviser (FA)’s licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The licence will help Lioner International Consultancy Pte. Ltd expand the group’s 3-in-1 insurance, trust and family office advisory services to HNW clients in Singapore, according to a Monday announcement. Lioner…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News