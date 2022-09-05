Exclusive
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas

By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 September 2022

Standard Chartered Wealth Management (WM) has hired a head of managed investment from BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Hong Kong, Connie Sin joined the British lender on 1 September 2022 as head, Managed Investments, Wealth Management. In this newly created role, Sin will oversee the Managed Investments business across Retail, Private Bank and Business…

