Standard Chartered Wealth Management (WM) has hired a head of managed investment from BNP Paribas Wealth Management, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Hong Kong, Connie Sin joined the British lender on 1 September 2022 as head, Managed Investments, Wealth Management. In this newly created role, Sin will oversee the Managed Investments business across Retail, Private Bank and Business…
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
By Carly Lau, reporter | 5 September 2022
