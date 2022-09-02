Corwin Huang, director, lead product strategist at BlackRock Asian Credit, shares insights on the China bond market. He explains the advantages of using China as a building block to create a diversified fixed income solution that optimises yield over volatility. He believes that China bonds offer attractive yields at low duration, especially with a strategy that invests dynamically between onshore and offshore markets.
APB Thought Leaders: How dynamic investing in China bonds can reduce portfolio volatility and maximise yield
Listen to article