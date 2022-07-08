Exclusive
Text size

How Asian private bank clients could triple their allocations to alternatives

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 8 July 2022

Private bank clients across Asia could triple their allocations to alternative asset classes including private credit and private equity in the coming years as they hunt for higher returns, according to the newly-appointed regional head of Ares Management Corporation. Henry Lee, who joined the US-listed alternatives manager from HSBC Global Private Banking in June, told Asian Private Banker that more…

