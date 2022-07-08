The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has announced that its CEO will depart to take up the role of head of the UK’s financial regulator. The Hong Kong regulator said on Friday that Ashley Alder, who has been at the helm since October 2011, will become the chair of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority in January 2023. Alder’s…
Hong Kong SFC head to depart for UK regulator
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 8 July 2022
