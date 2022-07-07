Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Time to buy equities? Not so fast: Standard Chartered’s Daniel Lam

By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 July 2022

This week: Focus on income-generating asset classes: Standard Chartered; BlackRock sees era of higher commodity prices Focus on income-generating assets: Standard Chartered Standard Chartered believes it is too early to turn bullish on beaten-down stock markets, instead urging private clients in Asia-Pacific to focus on switching part of their equity allocation to income-generating assets. Global stocks have endured a torrid…

