Value Partners names new head of intermediaries for Asia Pacific

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 7 July 2022

Hong Kong-listed asset manager Value Partners Group has announced a new head of intermediaries for Asia Pacific. Vincent Ching, whose appointment was effective July 1, will be responsible for the management and development of fund distribution in the region. Ching has 18 years of experience in the fund management and financial services industry. Most recently, he was Value Partners’ head…

