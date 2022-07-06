Exclusive
Text size

Pandemic hones focus of family offices on alternatives: US$600B investment manager

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 6 July 2022
Indosuez WM names new Asia CEO

The pandemic has trained the spotlight of family offices in the region onto a more institutional approach to wealth management, and onto the potential of alternatives, shared Prabhat Ojha, head of Asian Clients, and MD of Cambridge Associates. The US-based investment manager has over 900 clients and manages US$600 billion in assets under management and under advisory, as of end…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News