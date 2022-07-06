While the discretionary business in 1H22 may have disappointed some banks, HSBC GPB witnessed net inflows in its core DPM offerings, mainly driven by its long-term investment strategies. “Our flagship DPM offerings, the Core Multi-Asset Solutions (CMS) are globally diversified multi-asset portfolios. These are all-weather portfolios for long-term investments over multi-year market cycles,” Lina Lim told Asian Private Banker. The…
We build DPM mandates for the long haul: Lina Lim of HSBC GPB
By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 July 2022
