Text size

Vontobel AM names industry veteran as new Asia head

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 5 July 2022
Lee Wei Kai, Vontobel

Vontobel Asset Management (Vontobel AM) has appointed a new Asia head to support clients in the region, according to a Tuesday statement. Lee Wei Kai, the new Asia head, is taking over the role from Ulrich Behm, who will lead Vontobel AM’s intermediary and partnerships channels in Switzerland. Lee brings 18 years of industry experience and a track record in…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News