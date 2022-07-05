Vontobel Asset Management (Vontobel AM) has appointed a new Asia head to support clients in the region, according to a Tuesday statement. Lee Wei Kai, the new Asia head, is taking over the role from Ulrich Behm, who will lead Vontobel AM’s intermediary and partnerships channels in Switzerland. Lee brings 18 years of industry experience and a track record in…
Vontobel AM names industry veteran as new Asia head
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 5 July 2022
