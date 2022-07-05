Text size

Where now for beaten-down equities and bonds in 2H22? Private banks have their say

By Kylie Wong, contributor | 5 July 2022
iStock photo by Getty Images

Global equities remain expensive despite their meltdown during the opening months of 2022, and markets are unlikely to reclaim their highs in 2H22, according to private bank investment strategists in Asia-Pacific. The MSCI World and S&P 500 indices have both fallen just over 20% year-to-date, meeting the technical definition of a bear market, as investors have offloaded risky assets in…

