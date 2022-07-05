BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed a new Singapore CEO to continue driving its Southeast Asia business, Asian Private Banker has learned. Based in the city-state, Angelia Chin-Sharpe succeeds Christian Bucaro, who left the firm last month to pursue opportunities outside the group. According to sources, Chin-Sharpe’s appointment is pending regulatory approval. Since 2007, Chin-Sharpe had been head of BNP…
BNP Paribas AM picks Singapore CEO
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 5 July 2022
