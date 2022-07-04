Swiss private bank Lombard Odier has announced two appointments to bolster its commitment and presence across markets, according to a Monday news release. The bank has named industry veteran Francis Liu as CEO for private clients in Asia. Liu will be the CEO for Singapore as well, effective 1 September 2022, subject to regulatory approval. Liu reports to Magnenat. Liu…
Lombard Odier nabs ex-UBS banker as Asia private clients head
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 4 July 2022
