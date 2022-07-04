Exclusive
Client-centric from the start: Alison Law on the service model of Hang Seng PB

By Carly Lau, reporter | 4 July 2022

Alison Law’s core mission at Hang Seng Private Banking is to bolster its private wealth management services through what she called “customer empathy” — embracing the bank’s long values and traditions in treating clients. “So rather than spending too much time looking for the perfect theoretical [PB] model for clients, we put our clients at the centre of everything we…

