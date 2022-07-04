Text size

Julius Baer names new India CEO

By Carly Lau, reporter | 4 July 2022
Umang Papneja

Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Monday announced the appointment of a new India CEO. Reporting to Rahul Malhotra, head of global India and developed markets, Umang Papneja will start the new role on 1 August. Papneja will succeed Ashish Gumashta, who will assume the role of executive chairman for Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India). Gumashta will continue to play…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News