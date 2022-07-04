Julius Baer names new India CEO

Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Monday announced the appointment of a new India CEO. Reporting to Rahul Malhotra, head of global India and developed markets, Umang Papneja will start the new role on 1 August. Papneja will succeed Ashish Gumashta, who will assume the role of executive chairman for Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India). Gumashta will continue to play…