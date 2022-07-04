Swiss private bank Julius Baer on Monday announced the appointment of a new India CEO. Reporting to Rahul Malhotra, head of global India and developed markets, Umang Papneja will start the new role on 1 August. Papneja will succeed Ashish Gumashta, who will assume the role of executive chairman for Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India). Gumashta will continue to play…
Julius Baer names new India CEO
By Carly Lau, reporter | 4 July 2022
