US asset manager Mercer is expanding its Asia wealth team with three appointments, on the back of growing business and investor interest in private markets, according to a Monday news release. Alvin Tay has been appointed as chief portfolio advisor in Asia and Anubhuti Gupta has joined as principal for wealth, Singapore on 1 July. Separately, Henry Ching on 1…
Mercer expands Asia wealth team to enhance private markets capacity for clients
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 4 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
Saxo Markets appoints WM head for Greater China
19 April 2022
Julius Baer expands private banker’s role as team head relocates
12 April 2022
Exclusive
Julius Baer adds Southeast Asia team lead from UOB Private Bank
16 February 2022
UBS head of private markets APAC moves to Blue Owl Capital
4 February 2022
KKR & Co hires head of private wealth for Southeast Asia from Credit Suisse
10 January 2022
Credit Suisse adds heft in North Asia with five team leader appointments
5 October 2021
IQ-EQ appoints Asia CEO, expands to mainland China
9 September 2021
HSBC AM hires veteran to lead new Asia real estate team
8 September 2021
Mercer Private Client Services adds to leadership team
2 September 2021
UBS nabs CS and HSBC veterans as co-heads of GWM Capital Markets APAC
31 August 2021
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank WM picks Southeast Asia investment management team head
23 August 2021