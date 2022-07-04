Text size

Mercer expands Asia wealth team to enhance private markets capacity for clients

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 4 July 2022
Alvin Tay, Anubhuti Gupta, Henry Ching

US asset manager Mercer is expanding its Asia wealth team with three appointments, on the back of growing business and investor interest in private markets, according to a Monday news release. Alvin Tay has been appointed as chief portfolio advisor in Asia and Anubhuti Gupta has joined as principal for wealth, Singapore on 1 July. Separately, Henry Ching on 1…

