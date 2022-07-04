Bank J. Safra Sarasin has expanded its fund selection team with a new hire in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learned. The Swiss private bank has confirmed the appointment of Edmund Keung, whose expertise is in Greater China product selection. He has taken on the role of executive director, financial strategies advisory. Keung was most recently director, funds advisory…
Julius Baer loses funds specialist to J. Safra Sarasin
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 July 2022
