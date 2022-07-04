Exclusive
Text size

Julius Baer loses funds specialist to J. Safra Sarasin

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 July 2022
Edmund Keung, J. Safra Sarasin

Bank J. Safra Sarasin has expanded its fund selection team with a new hire in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learned. The Swiss private bank has confirmed the appointment of Edmund Keung, whose expertise is in Greater China product selection. He has taken on the role of executive director, financial strategies advisory. Keung was most recently director, funds advisory…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News