StanChart hires North Asia CIO from J.P. Morgan Private Bank

By Carly Lau, reporter | 4 July 2022
Raymond Cheng (J.P. Morgan Private Bank image)

Standard Chartered on Monday announced the appointment of a North Asia CIO. Raymond Cheng will fill the newly created role and report to Steve Brice, group CIO. Based in Hong Kong, Cheng will take care of the CIO office’s coverage and capabilities for the North Asia region, and represent the CIO office’s views to the bank’s affluent clients. Cheng was…

