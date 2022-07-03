Exclusive
APB Intensive 5.0: Fund selectors talk diversification

By Kylie Wong, contributor | 4 July 2022

The fifth edition of Asian Private Banker‘s Intensive event gathered over 70 individuals from the region’s fund selector community across more than 20 private banks and family offices. On 28 June, four hand-picked asset managers were given the opportunity — through eight-minute pitches — to present their ideas and products to the powerful gathering of gatekeepers. The quick-fire, live insights…

