HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) believes that the recovery in China’s new home sales could power a rally in the country’s markets even higher. “We highlight China and EM Asia equities as our full overweight in our advisory portfolio [for the second quarter] because we think the acceleration in China’s consumption and housing recovery would provide further catalysts to support…
CIO Insight – Get ready for second phase of China re-opening rally
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 13 April 2023
