HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) is not projecting recessions for major economies, even though it expects the inflation number to stay at an elevated level. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings for May rose to 8.6%, its highest level since 1981, leading to a massive sell-off in the US stock market, with the S&P 500 dropping 7.6% in…
CIO Weekly – We don’t see recessions for major economies: Fan Cheuk Wan of HSBC GPB
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 June 2022
