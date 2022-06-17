Exclusive
US$1B Hong Kong IAM eyes recruiting 20 RMs from top tier PBs by late 2023

By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 June 2022

Blackhorn Wealth Management, a Hong Kong-based independent asset manager, has set out to triple its RM headcount by the end of 2023. The firm was founded in August 2021 — when the Chinese property and technology sectors went through their worst performing periods — but it managed to book AUM of US$1 billion in less than 11 months, Yugi Lee,…

