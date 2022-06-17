Blackhorn Wealth Management, a Hong Kong-based independent asset manager, has set out to triple its RM headcount by the end of 2023. The firm was founded in August 2021 — when the Chinese property and technology sectors went through their worst performing periods — but it managed to book AUM of US$1 billion in less than 11 months, Yugi Lee,…
US$1B Hong Kong IAM eyes recruiting 20 RMs from top tier PBs by late 2023
By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 June 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Exclusive
Hong Kong regulators prep schemes to boost data transparency
10 May 2022
Movers & Shakers – Mar 2022: Singapore eyeing Hong Kong-based RMs for greater China push
8 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
These Asian private banks were the most aggressive in recruiting senior staff last year
4 February 2022
UBS bulks up sustainable finance team in Hong Kong
7 January 2022
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021
October Regulatory Round-up: Ambiguity remains after GBA WM Connect launch; PWM firms spend most reg resources on suitability compliance; Hong Kong eyes tax concessions to boost FO appeal
11 November 2021
Huatai International loses PWM heavyweight in Hong Kong
7 September 2021
Bank of Singapore’s Hong Kong CEO exits
16 August 2021
UBS Hong Kong veteran to take up new role in Zurich
21 July 2021
Slower growth of AUM in Hong Kong-domiciled trusts: Hong Kong Trust Industry Report 2021
22 June 2021