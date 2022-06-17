A Singapore-based former managing director at Swiss bank UBS has joined Standard Chartered Bank, a source has confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Vijai Krovvidi takes over at Standard Chartered as Southeast Asia market leader, according to the source. His LinkedIn page is reflecting the move, which took place earlier this month. Krovvidi had been employed by UBS since 2004, excluding…
Singapore banker joins Standard Chartered as SE Asia market leader
By Orestes Daniel, senior data and research manager | 17 June 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Chandrima Das is leaving Standard Chartered Wealth Management
11 May 2022
Standard Chartered Bank names new Taiwan WM head
11 April 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
Standard Chartered names new India WM head
1 March 2022
Standard Chartered makes raft of appointments for CPBB in Asia
22 February 2022
BNP Paribas WM hires head of Greater China market in Singapore
9 February 2022
Deutsche Bank WM adds three to Southeast Asia team
29 November 2021
Deutsche Bank WM nabs MD-ranked RM from Bank of Singapore
15 October 2021
Monroe Capital expands into Asia, picks leader from Aberdeen Standard Investments
14 September 2021
StanChart hires deputy market head from Bank of Singapore
12 August 2021
Standard Chartered PB nabs executive director from HSBC PB
3 August 2021
Pictet Wealth Management names new SA market leader, NA market group head amid raft of Asia appointments
24 June 2021