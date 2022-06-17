Exclusive
Singapore banker joins Standard Chartered as SE Asia market leader

By Orestes Daniel, senior data and research manager | 17 June 2022

A Singapore-based former managing director at Swiss bank UBS has joined Standard Chartered Bank, a source has confirmed with Asian Private Banker. Vijai Krovvidi takes over at Standard Chartered as Southeast Asia market leader, according to the source. His LinkedIn page is reflecting the move, which took place earlier this month. Krovvidi had been employed by UBS since 2004, excluding…

