HNWIs in Asia retain a high degree of interest in digital assets despite recent setbacks in the sector, including a plunge in the price of crypto coins and the collapse of the FTX exchange, according to a new study. Four out of five HNWIs and family offices who responded to a survey about attitudes and investment strategies to digital assets…
‘Crash, what crash?’ Asia-Pacific HNWIs still keen on crypto, study finds
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 7 December 2022
