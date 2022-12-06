Helping clients achieve a positive impact starts with philanthropy, according to BNP Paribas Wealth Management. “Philanthropy services are presented as part of the spectrum of positive impact at BNP Paribas, from ESG integration and sustainable investing to philanthropy services and CSR,” Mae Anderson, the head of philanthropy services Asia at the bank’s wealth management unit, told Asian Private Banker. In…
Positive impact starts with philanthropy: BNP Paribas WM
By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 December 2022
