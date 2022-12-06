Text size

2023 will offer opportunities in IG bonds and China: HSBC GPB and RBC WM

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 6 December 2022

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) believes 2023 will be year of “looking for silver linings” and is overweight on investment-grade bonds across all regions. “Almost all asset classes have repriced substantially since the start of 2022. However, long-term expected returns have improved notably across all asset classes after the broad-based market sell-off in 2022,” according to Fan Cheuk Wan,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News