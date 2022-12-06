When it comes to launching new products for private banks in Asia-Pacific, for Ninety One it is far more important to get things right rather than be the quickest. That philosophy applies to how the South Africa-based asset manager, which had AUM of GBP143.9 billion (US$175.7 billion) as of May, approaches products focused on ESG and multi-asset. “Many other firms…
For this US$175bn asset manager, it’s better to be thoughtful than quick
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 6 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Weekly – Why this US$200bn fund manager thinks it is time to be risk averse
20 October 2022
Market pressures put onus on balance for HNWIs: Toby Chan of Capital Group
11 October 2022
How this $250B US fund manager plans to target Asia wealth
5 October 2022
Alternative asset manager Altive eyes US$600 million in AUM after just three years
19 September 2022
Neuberger Berman on the strategies U/HNWIs choose to blunt inflation
23 August 2022
ESG crypto or Asia? This asset manager runs both
17 August 2022
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis
15 August 2022
How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks
26 July 2022
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager
20 July 2022
Exclusive
Are China’s high-tech small caps the next big opportunity? This fund manager thinks so
14 July 2022
US$1.3T independent manager rolls out four funds in Hong Kong
16 June 2022
Exclusive
US$425B Chinese asset manager seeks to launch Singapore unit
31 March 2022