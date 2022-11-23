Text size

“Extremely slow” growth outlook for China in 2023: Credit Suisse

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 23 November 2022
Medical staff in white hazmat suits on a Shanghai street (iStock photo by Getty Images)

Credit Suisse expects an “extremely slow” growth outlook in China in 2023 as its economy remains challenged, with no clarity on when it will reopen from its COVID-19 restrictions. “The deceleration of growth is going to be the next focus of market attention,” John Woods, CIO of Asia Pacific at the Swiss lender, said at a media roundtable on Wednesday….

