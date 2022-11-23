Exclusive
Text size

Premium Pickers – The themes shaping Pictet’s product shelf

By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 November 2022

Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) has broadened its product shelf based on the key themes identified by the Swiss pure-play, ranging from alternatives to commodities. Mixed performance this year This year has been tough, especially the first half, for fund flows at Pictet. Most major asset classes – including bonds and stocks – have suffered correlated drawdowns, said Karen Tan,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News