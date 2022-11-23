Exclusive
Text size

CIMB Private Bank Singapore hires head of private banking

By Carly Lau, reporter | 23 November 2022

CIMB Private Banking has appointed a new head of private banking for Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Debra Tran joined the Malaysia-headquartered bank in November, her personal LinkedIn page shows. Tran joins after nine years at Emirates NBD, where she was most recently head of private banking for Singapore. Before Emirates NBD, she held various investment roles at HSBC…

