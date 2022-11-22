Exclusive
Text size

DPM Corner – UBS’s Adrian Zuercher is cautiously optimistic about 2023

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 23 November 2022

Adrian Zuercher is expecting the beginning of 2023 to be challenging for financial markets but believes investors have reason to be optimistic for the rest of the year. The first quarter may be tough as the Federal Reserve continues to adjust interest rates, the head of global asset allocation and co-head of global investment management APAC in UBS’s chief investment…

