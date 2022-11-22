Text size

Quantifeed acquires UK fintech company in first step of European expansion

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 22 November 2022

Hong Kong-based digital wealth management solutions provider Quantifeed has hailed its acquisition of ALPIMA, a UK fintech company, as an important part of its expansion plans. The acquisition strengthens Quantifeed’s range of talent, allowing the company to become more global, Alex Ypsilanti, co-founder and CEO of Quantifeed, said at a media briefing on Tuesday. Set up by former executives from…

