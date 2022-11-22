Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (Deutsche Bank IPB) has hired a new group head of its South-East Asia (SEA) wealth management team. Esther Wong will join Deutsche Bank IPB in January 2023 in Singapore, reporting to Anurag Mahesh, vice chairman and interim head, SEA, according to a Tuesday announcement. Wong, who will hold the title of managing director, joins Deutsche…
Deutsche Bank IPB names wealth management head for SEA
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 22 November 2022
