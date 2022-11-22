Exclusive
Text size

Indosuez WM’s credit structuring and real estate heads resign

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 22 November 2022

Two senior executives at Indosuez Wealth Management in Singapore are leaving the bank to pursue other opportunities, Asian Private Banker has learned. Madeline Cheng, head of real estate, and Caroline Bong, head of credit structuring, resigned a couple of weeks ago, people familiar with the matter said. Bong joined Indosuez in June 2019 from UBS, where she was head of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News