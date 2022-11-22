Two senior executives at Indosuez Wealth Management in Singapore are leaving the bank to pursue other opportunities, Asian Private Banker has learned. Madeline Cheng, head of real estate, and Caroline Bong, head of credit structuring, resigned a couple of weeks ago, people familiar with the matter said. Bong joined Indosuez in June 2019 from UBS, where she was head of…
Indosuez WM’s credit structuring and real estate heads resign
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 22 November 2022
