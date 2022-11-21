Text size

China to power Asia economic recovery in 2023: UBS GWM

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 November 2022

A mid-year recovery will help Asia’s economic growth bounce back to 4.4% in 2023, driven by a rebound in China, according to UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM). Early on in 2023, the Swiss bank said on Monday, high inflation, tight monetary policy, and slumping exports will continue to cause the region’s economy to contract. However, Asia will reach a turning…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News