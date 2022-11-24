While in college, Gregory Van made his first investment in a solar firm that later went bankrupt. It made him realise that “institutional investors manage their money very differently from individuals”. In 2017, Van and Samuel Rhee, formerly with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, co-founded Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth firm, with the aim of serving individuals with institutional-level wealth management…
Endowus focuses on institutional-level solutions for individuals: founders
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 24 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions wants bigger slice of US$18T China market
18 November 2022
Exclusive
Saxo Markets to extend WM products to HK in early 2023
14 November 2022
Endowus links up with Carret Private and Lumen to expand WM services
17 October 2022
Raffles Family Office launches platform for digital assets
13 October 2022
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions makes key hires in Asia
12 October 2022
UBS makes two senior appointments in Global Family and Institutional Wealth
2 September 2022
Singapore IAM aims to give UHNWIs total control and transparency over their wealth
15 August 2022
Exclusive
HNWIs like the institutional way of managing money: PGIM CEO
14 July 2022
Exclusive
We deliver institutional calibre to the individual investor: David Levi of Brookfield Oaktree WS
21 June 2022
Exclusive
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
Exclusive
Virtual WeLab Bank aims to break even by 2024 on the back of WM services
24 May 2022
Citi Singapore partners with APIX to expedite solutions launched for institutional clients
8 December 2021