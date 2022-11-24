Exclusive
Endowus focuses on institutional-level solutions for individuals: founders

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 24 November 2022
Samuel Rhee (left), Gregory Van, Endowus

While in college, Gregory Van made his first investment in a solar firm that later went bankrupt. It made him realise that “institutional investors manage their money very differently from individuals”. In 2017, Van and Samuel Rhee, formerly with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, co-founded Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth firm, with the aim of serving individuals with institutional-level wealth management…

