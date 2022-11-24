Text size

HSBC GPB launches digital DPM for clients in Asia

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 24 November 2022

HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) has become the first bank in Asia to launch a mobile app-based discretionary portfolio management (DPM) platform, the lender said. The platform, unveiled on Thursday, will allow private banking clients to subscribe to and reallocate their discretionary portfolio via the HSBC GPB mobile app, as well as providing access to portfolio holdings and manager…

