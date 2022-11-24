Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Stocks to buy for China’s re-opening: Moz Afzal of EFG

By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 November 2022

This week: Time to look at China again: EFG; Morgan Stanley thinks 2023 is a year for fixed income; The Fed to stop hiking rates next year: Julius Baer Time to look at China again: EFG Swiss pure-play EFG believes China is in a gradual process that will see it reopen next spring, which could benefit stocks in sectors including travel,…

