This week: Time to look at China again: EFG; Morgan Stanley thinks 2023 is a year for fixed income; The Fed to stop hiking rates next year: Julius Baer Time to look at China again: EFG Swiss pure-play EFG believes China is in a gradual process that will see it reopen next spring, which could benefit stocks in sectors including travel,…
CIO Weekly – Stocks to buy for China’s re-opening: Moz Afzal of EFG
By Carly Lau, reporter | 24 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
CIO Weekly – China stock rout reflects excessive pessimism: Eli Lee of Bank of Singapore
3 November 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Time to go bargain hunting in China: Andrew McCaffery of Fidelity International
27 October 2022
CIO Weekly – Don’t hold your breath for new measures from CCP’s National Congress: Deutsche Bank IPB
13 October 2022
CIO Weekly – Seek opportunities in China and Southeast Asia: Hiren Dasani of GSAM
6 October 2022
CIO Weekly – Why this investor thinks it’s time to buy China consumption stocks
29 September 2022
China to target spring 2023 re-opening: Morgan Stanley
27 September 2022
CIO Weekly – US recession scenario has not been fully priced in yet: Grace Tam of BNP Paribas WM
15 September 2022
CIO Weekly – Why we see China as a bright spot: John Woods of Credit Suisse
25 August 2022
CIO Weekly – Rebuild positions in A-shares as the worst in China is now behind us: Jean-Louis Nakamura of Lombard Odier
2 June 2022
CIO Weekly – Why China onshore equities offer better diversification: Redmond Wong of Saxo Markets
14 April 2022
CIO Weekly – China and Japan equities as volatility hedge: Thomas Taw of iShares by BlackRock
7 April 2022
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022