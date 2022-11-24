Exclusive
Text size

UOB PB strengthens Hong Kong proposition with seven hires

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 November 2022
Olive Lam, UOB Private Bank

UOB continues to expand its private banking team with a key senior hire and six new bankers in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Olive Lam, a 26-year industry veteran, has joined the Singapore-headquartered banking group as market head for Hong Kong from Bank of China International, where she was head of sales for private banking for four years….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News