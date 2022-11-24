UOB continues to expand its private banking team with a key senior hire and six new bankers in Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Olive Lam, a 26-year industry veteran, has joined the Singapore-headquartered banking group as market head for Hong Kong from Bank of China International, where she was head of sales for private banking for four years….
UOB PB strengthens Hong Kong proposition with seven hires
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Bank of Singapore veteran brings UHNW experience to UOB PB
15 November 2022
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
11 October 2022
Exclusive
Former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO resurfaces at Singapore IAM
5 August 2022
Bank of Singapore hires head of product management for Hong Kong
2 August 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new Greater China team head from DBS
20 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
VP Bank makes raft of appointments in Hong Kong and Singapore
23 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
EFG Bank Hong Kong appoints new PB head
3 December 2021
Bank of Singapore picks Greater China market head in Hong Kong
26 November 2021