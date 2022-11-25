Text size

What are Asia’s best 2023 investment opportunities? Asset managers have their say

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 25 November 2022

Despite a global economic slowdown, asset managers believe Asian countries should see a much-delayed and needed recovery in 2023 following three years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Geopolitical risks and US interest rate hikes have led them to focus on opportunities in Asia. Amundi: EM equities and ESG themes  According to Amundi, investors should focus on equities in…

