Markets reel after SVB collapse: This is what you need to know

By Daniel Shane, editor | 17 March 2023

It has been a week that will linger in the minds of private bankers across Asia-Pacific for some time to come. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) earlier in March kicked off a period of tumult in markets from Wall Street to Asia, raising concerns over the integrity of the global financial system as the Federal Reserve forges ahead…

