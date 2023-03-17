HSBC Global Private Banking has appointed a head of advisory for Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Winnie Wang joined the UK lender this month, according to an update on her personal LinkedIn profile. In her new role, Wang will be responsible for Investments & Wealth Solutions (IWS) advisory for both private banking and wealth clients. She will report…
HSBC hires UBS veteran as head of advisory for Hong Kong
By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 March 2023
