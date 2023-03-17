UBP has made organisational structure changes to its investment services team in Asia following a senior departure, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Edouard Hoepffner, senior managing director, Asia head of investment services at UBP, will be stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the bank. Hoepffner joined UBP in 2016 following the acquisition of Coutts’ international…
UBP shuffles Asia investment services team after key departure
By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 March 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Credit Suisse bolsters WM APAC investment team with new appointments
9 March 2023
J.P. Morgan PB names new Asia investment team head
1 December 2022
Nomura IWM bulks up investment advisory team
15 November 2022
UBP appoints former HSBC banker as North Asia head in leadership reshuffle
9 November 2022
HSBC hires investment counseling team head for North Asia
7 October 2022
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
UBP makes senior appointments to South Asia advisory
1 September 2022
Indosuez WM expands Asia team with three more hires
11 August 2022
Exclusive
UBP appoints new head of structured products for Asia
12 July 2022
Mercer expands Asia wealth team to enhance private markets capacity for clients
4 July 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
HSBC GPB creates Asia Pacific head of investment counsellors role
23 March 2022